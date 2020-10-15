Silver Streak set for seasonal bow at Kempton on Sunday

Evan Williams has no plans to embark on a chasing career with his high-quality hurdler Silver Streak.

The seven-year-old, who ran on the Flat for Ann Duffield before joining Williams’ Glamorgan stable, has won six contests over the smaller obstacles since switching codes.

The gelding was schooled over fences at home after a successful 2019-20 season, when he won Kempton’s Listed Matchbook VIP Hurdle and was placed in the Christmas Hurdle and the Fighting Fifth, both Grade One races.

Despite that, Williams will not be campaigning Silver Streak over fences and he will begin his season back in the same Kempton Listed event on Sunday, although the contest is now backed by Racing TV.

“It’s never been our plan to go chasing, we said we’d school him to see, but he’ll never go jumping a fence,” he said of his 2019 Champion Hurdle third.

“That would be a waste of time. He’s not a natural chaser, he’ll stay hurdling.”

Beyond this weekend’s engagement, Williams has no firm plans for the son of Dark Angel, preferring to plot next steps after the race

“I don’t know what we’ll do yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I think we’ll just chip away quietly over hurdles and conditions hurdles and just see where we are from there.

“We won’t make any radical plans. We’re starting off at Kempton, we’ll see how we get on from there and slot into things. We’ll see how it pans out.

“He’s grand and he could do with a start, everything is grand with him. He’s looking really good.”