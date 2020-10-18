Silver Streak kickstarts season with repeat Kempton success

Silver Streak and Tom O’Brien (right) jump the last to win the Racing TV Hurdle at Kempton
Silver Streak and Tom O’Brien (right) jump the last to win the Racing TV Hurdle at Kempton - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Silver Streak set up a return to Grade One company by securing back-to-back victories in the Racing TV Hurdle at Kempton

The Evan Williams-trained seven-year-old made his first start since finishing sixth in the Champion Hurdle a triumphant one – with victory in the same two-mile Listed contest he landed on his return to action 12 months ago.

Although one of the first to come under pressure rounding the home turn, the 9-2 shot responded well to move through and pass long-time leader Diego Du Charmil over the second last before establishing a decisive advantage.

Once in command, Sliver Streak maintained his gallop all the way to the line to defeat odds-on favourite, and the 2018 winner of this race, Verdana Blue by six and a half lengths.

Williams said: “Ground is important to him, and he has run good races here in the past.

“Verdana Blue is a smashing mare and she has done nothing wrong – but under his right conditions, our horse is a smart horse. They haven’t gone quick enough really for us.

“They have quickened from the last down the back into the bend – which caused a bit of scrimmaging. If our horse had a hard-run race it would be a different job again.”

Williams had plenty of praise for winning rider Tom O’Brien, who was deputising while the grey’s regular partner Adam Wedge serves a suspension.

The Fighting Fifth would have to be on the agenda, because the track would suit as long as it doesn’t get very deep

He said: “Adam Wedge is banned, and he would have ridden him. Horse racing is a funny old game – and you get good times and bad times.

“A lot of people have short memories – (but) I like to think I’ve a good one. Tom has been good to me in the past … he deserved the ride today, and he has done a fine job.”

All roads for Silver Streak will lead back to a third shot at the Champion Hurdle, for which he was introduced at 33-1 by Paddy Power.

But a return to the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle, in which he finished third last year, could be first.

Williams added: “The Fighting Fifth would have to be on the agenda, because the track would suit as long as it doesn’t get very deep.

“It’s very easy to go for a Grade Two, and that could be the sensible option, but I do think he has a Grade One in him.

“He deserves to win one of the very good races, because I think he has got the talent (to do it).

“He does love fast ground, and I would love to run him in a fast-ground Champion Hurdle.”

A classy race inevitably recorded a quick time on fast ground – but trainer Nicky Henderson felt a stronger gallop would still have suited Verdana Blue much better.

He said: “She does stay very well, as we have seen on the Flat, but it turned into a bit of a sprint.

“She had everything in her favour, but they went no pace at all. She has got a turn of foot – but it is hard to use it, coming off that pace.”

