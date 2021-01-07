Setback for in-form apprentice Marco Ghiani
In-form apprentice Marco Ghiani will be sidelined for 15 days following a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing on Thursday.
The 5lb claimer has ridden seven winners in the last two weeks, including a double at Lingfield on Tuesday.
However, he will be out of action on January 15 and January 20 to February 2 inclusive after the independent BHA panel found him to have breached the rules following his second place aboard Fard in the first division of the Play 4 To Win Handicap Stakes at Wolverhampton on December 19.
Ghiani was found to have allowed his mount to drift and interfere with another runner, with the case referred by the local stewards as Ghiani had been suspended for more than 20 days in the last six months.
The rider was handed a 20-day ban, with five days deferred for three months, and instructed to spend the final day of initial suspension at the British Racing School, if coronavirus restrictions allow.