Scholfield suffers broken leg in freak Fontwell fall
Nick Scholfield is hoping he may yet be able to return in time for the busy Christmas schedule after breaking his leg in a freak incident at Fontwell.
The multiple Grade One-winning jockey suffered the injury on Friday when he was cannoned into by a loose horse as he crossed the finishing line in fourth on Shintori in the Star Sports Owner’s Club £20K Guarantee Handicap Chase.
He was due to ride Champagne Court in the feature Badger Beers Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Wincanton on Saturday – but will be out of action for several weeks at least.
“I’ve fractured my tibia,” said Scholfield.
“I hope I can get back as quickly as possible – if I could do it in six weeks, that would be what I’m hoping.”
Go Steady had unseated his jockey Bridget Andrews at the third-last, but then ran loose before careering into Scholfield.
He admits his frustration at the injury, just as the new National Hunt season begins to step up a gear, but acknowledges many others are encountering far more trying times during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“In these times, this is not so bad,” he added.
“It was unusual circumstances – something you don’t expect – so it’s frustrating from that aspect.
“I’d crossed the line and finished the race on Shintori.
“I was just pulling up, and a horse that had fallen was galloping (loose) and it has just ‘T-boned’ my horse, and my leg was stuck in the middle, and it caused me to fall off.”