Sceau Royal ‘in good order’ but no decision yet on International run
Alan King plans to make a late call on whether to let Sceau Royal line up for Saturday’s Unibet International Hurdle.
Better known as a high-class two-miler over fences, the eight-year-old has successfully reverted to the smaller obstacles this season with victories in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las and the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.
He had to make do with the runner-up spot behind last season’s Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on his latest appearance – and King was undecided on Tuesday as to whether to let his charge turn out a fortnight later at Cheltenham.
“I’m going to wait and see what the weather does and he’s also got to do a little bit of work in the morning, so we’ll see how that goes,” said the Barbury Castle handler.
“It’s obviously not long since the Fighting Fifth. He seems in good order, but I won’t make a decision until Thursday.”
Race sponsors Unibet make Sceau Royal a 9-2 shot for the Grade Two contest, with Gary Moore’s Goshen heading the market at 9-4.