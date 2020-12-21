Sam’s Adventure earns break after Tommy Whittle triumph
Brian Ellison will ensure Sam’s Adventure has time to recover from his Haydock exertions before choosing the Tommy Whittle winner’s next target.
Pulled up on his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle in early November, Sam’s Adventure then fared only marginally better when a well-beaten fifth at Haydock three weeks later.
However, the eight-year-old showed his true colours on his return to Merseyside for Saturday’s Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase, pulling four lengths clear in the hands of champion jockey Brian Hughes.
Ellison was not present for the win, but said on Monday: “I was delighted with him. He did it well and came back to form.
“He was disappointing at Carlisle, but (jockey) Henry (Brooke) said afterwards he doesn’t like going right-handed. Then at Haydock the next day, a couple of horses fell in front of him, and he just walked over them, and it knocked him right out of contention.”
Sam’s Adventure is in fine shape after the weekend, but Ellison is wary of pressing on again too quickly after such a stamina test in heavy ground.
“I’ve not really got anything in mind for him,” the Malton trainer added.
“He seems to have come out of the race fine, but I wouldn’t run him back in a hurry, because these races take a lot out of them.
“He’s been a good horse for us. He won a nice race at Newcastle over hurdles and won a £40,000 chase at Uttoxeter last year.”