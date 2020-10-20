Saffie Osborne has broken arm and ribs after Windsor fall

Saffie Osborne suffered a broken arm and ribs in her horror fall at Windsor.

However, her father and trainer Jamie Osborne, a former National Hunt jockey, admits he was relieved the damage was not much worse – given the nature of Monday’s incident.

Osborne was partnering the Alexandra Dunn-trained Zeyzoun in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap when her mount clipped heels with Maykir, sending the 7lb claiming apprentice out of the saddle.

“She’s in Wexham Park hospital. She’s awaiting surgery and is having her left arm plated,” said Osborne senior.

“She’s got broken ribs, a little bit of potential trauma to the lung from the ribs – so they’ll monitor that, and hopefully it won’t need draining – but everything that is broken will mend, which is the important thing.

“Having watched and participated in many falls over the last 35 years, you kind of have a sense of when it’s not good – and watching that fall, it had the potential to be a not very good outcome.

“To be honest we’re all relieved that, while there are broken bones, they will mend – it could have been a lot worse.

“This year was all about her gaining as much experience as possible – so she’s experienced a little bit of everything now!

“She was going to go away this winter. We’ll put that on hold, and she’s got plenty of time to get better for the start of next season. It will take more than this to put her off.”

Osborne, an accomplished event rider, has ridden nine winners in her first season racing.

Marco Ghiani, the rider of Maykir, was handed a 10-day ban because of the incident.