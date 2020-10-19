Saffie Osborne ‘going to be fine’ after Windsor fall

Saffie Osborne winning aboard Pettochside at Windsor before her fall later in the day
Saffie Osborne winning aboard Pettochside at Windsor before her fall later in the day - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:40pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jamie Osborne described his “immeasurable sense of relief” on Monday evening after confirming his daughter Saffie had escaped serious injury in a heavy fall at Windsor.

Osborne was partnering the Alexandra Dunn-trained Zeyzoun in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap when her mount clipped heels, sending the 7lb claiming apprentice out of the saddle.

Windsor’s clerk of the course, Sophie Candy, reported Osborne was conscious before being taken to Wexham Park Hospital for further assessment.

Then two hours later, her father – former jump jockey turned trainer – provided a positive update on his Twitter feed.

He wrote: “With an immeasurable sense of relief, I can report that @OsborneSaffie is going to be fine.

“Katie (trainer’s wife) and I thank you all for your concern and kind words.”

The stewards held an inquiry into the incident and suspended 5lb claimer Marco Ghiani for 10 days for careless riding.

The official report read: “Ghiani was suspended for 10 days for careless riding as he had manoeuvred right-handed towards the rail when insufficiently clear, causing Zeyzoun to clip heels and unseat Osborne.”

Osborne had been successful on the 11-year-old Pettochside for trainer John Bridger in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Classifield Claiming Stakes earlier on the card.

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Osborne

PA