Romanised settles for third as Saltonstall sparkles at Dundalk

Saltonstall continued his rapid progression as he proved too strong for hot favourite Romanised at Dundalk

Ken Condon had been planning to use the Test Your Tipping Talents At PUNTERS.HOLLYWOODBETS.COM Every Dundalk Meeting Race as a prep for a trip to Hong Kong with his 2018 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Romanised.

However, the odds-on favourite was very slowly away under Billy Lee, conceding up to six lengths on leaving the stalls.

He quickly made the ground up though, and went by Saltonstall heading down the back straight as Lee looked confident turning for home.

Romanised hit the front still on the bridle over a furlong out, but when Lee asked him to quicken, there was little response and Saltonstall (9-4), who had won his last two for Ado McGuinness, stayed on strongly under 7lb apprentice Sam Ewing.

Harpocrates stuck on gamely to pass Romanised for second, three-quarters of a length behind Saltonstall.

“I can’t fight with the handicapper anymore anyway, that’s for sure,” said McGuinness.

“We put him in this race by chance as he was going so well. People probably thought I was mad running him here after running in the mud, but he’d been here a couple of times and he just floats on the surface.

“Sam was very good on him and it’s great for everyone involved. That’s his fourth win of the year and he’d just a superstar of a horse to have. I’m just thrilled to have him.

“He’ll get a break now, he won’t go travelling. Lingfield could be a possibility for him, but I think we’ll target stakes races on soft ground at the start of next season.

“I don’t know about the Galway Mile next year – I’d want a 20lb claimer on him! It’s a great problem to have with a horse.

“I’m praying to God that I can keep his form the way it is. He’s just turned inside out with age and I’m delighted to have him.”