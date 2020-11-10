Racehorse Lotto offering chance win two-year-old filly for 2021

One lucky racing fan is set to receive the perfect gift on Christmas Day following the launch of the Racehorse Lotto Christmas Raffle.

The successful entrant will win an exciting two-year-old filly for the 2021 Flat racing season – to be ridden by Hayley Turner and trained by James Ferguson.

The daughter of Territories, out of Newbury Super Sprint runner-up Satsuma, is being raffled off at £10 a ticket with 20 per cent of sales going to Racing Welfare.

The winner will be able to visit the horse on a regular basis at Ferguson’s Newmarket yard, while Turner – the first female jockey to ride 100 Flat winners in a calendar year one of only three female jockeys to have ridden a Group One winner in Britain – will be involved in riding the horse in her work and on the track.

Naming rights are also included in the prize and the winner will also be able to design and select their own racing silks. All training fees are covered by Racehorse Lotto.

[xdelx]

Turner said: “This is exactly the kind of thing that racing and the wider public need at the moment. It gets people excited, optimistic and involved in the sport, while importantly raising money for Racing Welfare who do such fabulous work for the industry.

“She looks a beautiful filly and I can’t wait to start riding her out over the winter. James is a brilliant young trainer and I think the winner can expect to have some fun times with this filly.”

The filly is a half-sister to Cornwallis Stakes winner Good Vibes, who reached a rating of 103 last summer and returned over £100,000 in prize-money for connections.

Ferguson said: “While this is not just a fantastic opportunity for somebody to get involved in racing, it’s also a brilliant chance for me as this filly could be a star.

“She’s speedily bred and, all being well, will be forward enough to tackle some of the hot maidens in the spring and early summer.”

Entries opened on Monday and close at 3pm on December 25, with the winner set to be called on Christmas Day to receive the good news.