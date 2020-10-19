Pythagoras brings up Fahey century

Pythagoras gave trainer Richard Fahey his 100th domestic winner of the campaign in the ebfstallions.com Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract

Owned by Sir Robert Ogden, the two-year-old colt is seen by Fahey as a “staying type” for next season, after he gamely stuck to his task to claim these Listed spoils.

Namoos set the pace – but Paul Hanagan, riding Pythagoras for the first time in public, had the 5-1 shot close before making his move over a furlong out.

Mystery Angel and The Rosstafarian pressed hard in the closing stages, but the son of Zoffany would not be denied and won by a neck and a short head.

“We’re delighted for Sir Robert – it was a tough performance,” said Fahey.

“He’ll stay well. It’s desperate conditions there, but he coped with it well enough.

“I’ll get him home first, before making any decisions. I’ll speak to Sir Robert and see what he thinks.

There is talk about maybe taking him to France in November, but we'll see how he is

“He’s going to be a staying type – a mile and a quarter mile and mile and a half.

Fahey and Hanagan doubled up when Society Queen (10-1) led well inside the final furlong to take division one of the Racing TV On Sky Channel 426 Handicap by a length and a quarter from Wots The Wifi Code.

Stag Horn ran his rivals ragged in the hands of Hollie Doyle to complete a hat-trick with a strong staying display in the Phil Bull Trophy Conditions Stakes.

On her only ride of the day and her first since a famous Group One success and big-race double on British Champions’ Day at Ascot on Saturday, the record-breaking rider made the two-and-a-quarter-mile race a real test from the outset.

Stag Horn comes home well clear under Hollie Doyle to win the Phil Bull Trophy at Pontefract - (Copyright PA Wire)

Only The Grand Visir was able to live with Archie Watson’s three-year-old – but even he was a spent force in the home straight, with Stag Horn (evens favourite) romping home by nine lengths. There were 32 more lengths back to Fun Mac in third place of the six runners.

“He’s progressive and was impressive at Goodwood last time,” Doyle told Racing TV.

“Stepping up to two miles two today on heavy ground, he seems to thrive in testing conditions – and the further he went the better.

At the beginning of his campaign, he used to be quite windy and soft - but he's making a man of himself now

“He’s got quite a high cruising speed for a horse that stays so far, and for those conditions that is what you need.

“He’s going to be a competitive stayer next year. I don’t know if there are any more options for him for the rest of they year, but I’m sure there’s a bit more developing for him to do.”

Ben Curtis took his tally for the calendar year to 150 with a narrow victory on Rod Millman’s Coul Kat in the Join Racing TV Now Nursery Handicap.

The evens favourite was all out to hold the persistent challenge of The Bravest by a short head.

Curtis completed a double when steering Cockalorum to success in an even tighter finish in the Pontefract Thanks The NHS Handicap.

Roger Fell’s charge just got up to score by a nose from Viceregent, who hung badly left across the track to the far rail, taking the winner with him.