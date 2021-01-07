Prince Of Arran set for Kempton spin ahead of international targets

Prince Of Arran is likely to run at Kempton next month before heading off on his travels again.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained eight-year-old was placed in the Melbourne Cup for the third successive year when he last ran in November, being beaten three-quarters of a length in third by Twilight Payment.

Given a short break since, Fellowes reports Prince Of Arran to have put on plenty of condition and feels a run before travelling to Saudi Arabia and Dubai may also give him other options.

“He’s going to Saudi Arabia, provided everything is fine,” said Fellowes.

“He’s come back in looking too well, but he didn’t go out until late. He’s come back with a proper belly on him, so I’ll have to get some proper work into him.

“I think I’ll give him a prep run before Saudi, which I’ve not done before, but I just feel he needs it this year, so he might go to Kempton for a Fast-Track Qualifier over two miles in early February.

“That is two weeks before the Saudi Cup and it would work absolutely perfectly, so he’d run there, go to Saudi the following week and then off to Dubai.

“I just feel he needs the run this year. He loves Kempton, two miles there is perfect for him and should he win that – who knows what will happen with the pandemic – but it gives us the option of Finals Day if he gets qualified.

“It will open up a few doors as well as helping me get him fitter.”