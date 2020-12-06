Power Of Pause not for stopping at Punchestown

Power Of Pause may have failed to win any of his three bumpers but he remains unbeaten over hurdles having shown a fine turn of foot to beat a decent field at Punchestown

The meeting only got the go-ahead after three inspections, meaning the Irish Racing Industry Fundraiser For Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin In Memory Of Pat Smullen Rated Novice Hurdle was run in thick fog.

What could be seen was Jessica Harrington’s Crosshill shooting clear approaching the last and with a short run-in he seemed to have done enough.

Crosshill did not meet the last flight on a good stride, though, and David Mullins, riding Power Of Pause (6-1) for his uncle, Willie, sensed his chance.

Having pinged the last and landed running, he was almost on terms and in a matter of strides he had gone clear, winning by two and three-quarter lengths from the 6-5 favourite.

“He travelled and jumped well and is improving all the time,” said assistant trainer David Casey.

“He won his point-to-point and then took a bit of time to get going in bumpers. I’d say going jumping has helped him and, having won a point-to-point, he’s probably going to be a chaser down the road.

“David said he’d enough pace for that today, but he’d get two and a half miles.”

Unfortunately, by the time the feature John Durkan Memorial Chase was run the fog had closed in once more and following the big race won by Min, the remainder of the meeting was called off.

Initially the fourth race was delayed by 15 minutes while an inspection was carried out, but on completion of that the decision was taking.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “Following a further consultation with stewards, riders, doctors, judge, trainers and everyone involved, the rest of the meeting has been cancelled.”