Power is with former champion De Sousa at Newmarket

Silvestre de Sousa rode a Power-packed 214-1 treble at Newmarket on Friday – with all his winners owned by his King Power Racing bosses.

King Power was the brainchild of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who tragically died in a helicopter crash two years ago.

Former champion De Sousa got off the mark for the afternoon aboard Tim Easterby’s filly Winter Power in the Group Three Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

Following up a recent win in a Listed race at Ayr, the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle ran out a clear-cut three-length winner at 10-1.

“She won quite well at Ayr and has bounced back in great form. She has done really well and won very easily,” said De Sousa.

Happy Power comes away to win the Challenge Stakes - (Copyright PA Wire)

Happy Power (7-2) was next on the scoresheet for the Brazilian, in the Group Two Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

Andrew Balding’s grey was winning for the third time in succession.

“I was really disappointed with him at the beginning of the year as I thought I had a really good horse for this year, but he has just taken a long time to get going. He now feels like he is flying and is in top form,” said De Sousa.

De Sousa then closed the card in great fashion when winning on Roger Varian’s Angel Power (100-30 favourite) in the Group Three Darley Pride Stakes.

Trebles for jockeys are not that rare – but it is certainly out of the ordinary for all three to be Group races and all to come with similar names.

Many of the King Power string have ‘Power’ in their name and it was undoubtedly a day for De Sousa to remember fondly.

He said: “It is good for the boss and King Power Racing.

“I never get many rides in Group races so when they come I have to make the most of them.”