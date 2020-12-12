Power and Lacey combine for Doncaster doubles

Trainer Tom Lacey teamed up with Robbie Power for a double with L’Incorrigible and Vado Forte at Doncaster

Power had an instant reward for a rare visit to Town Moor when taking the opening bet365 Novices’ Hurdle on L’Incorrigible, who had been on the sidelines since winning a Warwick bumper in November 2018.

The five-year-old shrugged off his long absence to make a successful hurdles’ debut in encouraging fashion.

Always prominent, L’Incorrigible (100-30) was four and three-quarter lengths too good for Percy’s Word. Jack Sharp was a promising third three-quarters of a length away.

Lacey said: “He’s just a good horse. Any idiot can train a good horse. We’re just fortunate to have him.

“Obviously he’s had his problems. He had a stress fracture, then he had a tiny fracture of his pelvis. He’s been off a long time and his owners have been so patient, so it’s a grateful reward.

“We’ll give him a chance after such a long time off. He needs a chance to get over that and we’ll bring him along slowly. He’s got his life ahead of him now.”

Vado Forte (4-1 joint-favourite) bounced back from a below-par effort on unsuitable ground to get off the mark over fences at the ninth attempt in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old collared Solar Impulse at the final obstacle and went on to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

“Robbie Dunne said at Chepstow the ground was holding and all his best runs have been on soft ground when he can get through it,” said Lacey.

“We thought Doncaster’s ground would be right up his street and it’s all come together.

“The horse deserved to win a race. He’s been so consistent without winning and it’s taken the handicapper a long time to drop him because of that.”

Rocky’s Treasure (17-2) landed his first success since the December Novices’ Chase on this card two years ago with a game display in the bet365 Handicap Chase.

The Kim Bailey-trained nine-year-old had led most of the way and briefly looked beaten when headed, but he rallied for David Bass to defeat Give Me A Copper by half a length.

Bass said: “He’s quite a funny horse and he can be in and out. Last year he had two bad experiences on almost unraceable ground and it took us a while to get him back to where he is now.

“I felt at Newbury he travelled well for a long way and was coming back to himself. He felt great today and was loving it in front.

“He’s got loads of ability and has some very good form.”

The Paul Nicholls-trained Wild Max (5-2) benefited from the fall of leader Mick Maestro at the third-last flight to land the bet365 Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old kept up the gallop to strike by nine and a half lengths from Twin Star to give 7lb-claiming amateur Angus Cheleda his ninth career win.

Cheleda said: “He’s travelled brilliantly. He was a bit keen if anything. He jumped really well.

“The faller didn’t help me. He was left in the lead a bit too soon, but he stuck it out well in the end.”

A second 7lb claiming amateur on the scoresheet was Joshua Newman, who guided Tipalong Tyler (15-2) home for trainer Kayley Woollacott in the bet365 Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.