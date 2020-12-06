Portrush Ted could make Gowran trip for Galmoy Hurdle

Warren Greatrex is considering a trip to Ireland with Portrush Ted, for a tilt at the Galmoy Hurdle.

The Grade Two prize at Gowran Park next month has emerged as a potential option for the talented eight-year-old, who is already a winner at the same level having claimed the Aintree bumper in 2018.

After falling on his final start last season, Portrush Ted – who holds an entry in the Grade One Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday week – took his record to three wins from four starts over hurdles with a triumphant return to action in a Pertemps qualifier at Sandown.

Greatrex said: “I feel the Long Walk at Ascot will come too soon for him as he put a lot of effort into Friday.

“The Galmoy at Gowran Park has been mentioned and that could be a possible option. Ground conditions are really important to this horse and he must have it really soft.

“The race would be a proper test and the track would suit him. The main thing with him though is keeping him in one piece.”

Through all the issues he has had he still comes out and wants to win and credit goes to the team and the hard work they have put in

Although Greatrex expected Portrush Ted to run well on his return, he believes it was his determined attitude that managed to secure the victory.

He added: “I thought he was a little bit short on Friday and that he would come on for it, as he hadn’t run since February. He will be better next time.

“His form suggested he would have a say, as when he gets round he wins. You have to compliment him on how tough he is.

“Through all the issues he has had, he still comes out and wants to win and credit goes to the team and the hard work they have put in.”

Emitom will revert back to hurdles following a recent wind operation (PA Wire)

The Lambourn handler is leaning towards giving Emitom the chance to defend his Grade Two Rendlesham Hurdle crown at Haydock on his return from a recent wind operation, after deciding to put his chasing career on hold.

He said: “Emitom has had a wind op and he won’t be out until the end of January at the earliest.

“He was fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle last season and now we have sorted his wind he hasn’t got much to find to be in the mix in those Grade One staying hurdle races.

“He could go for the Cleeve at Cheltenham or the Rendlesham. I’d probably favour the Rendlesham as it is likely to be not quite as competitive and he has good course and distance form there.”

He has that bit of experience over fences now so he could go back chasing as a second-season novice

Emitom could return to chasing in the future, but much will depend on how he fares back over hurdles, according to Greatrex.

He said: “His jumping over fences was never an issue as he jumped brilliantly at Uttoxeter and although he was well beaten at Ffos Las he still jumped well.

“He has that bit of experience over fences now so he could go back chasing as a second-season novice.

“We will make a decision whether he goes back chasing or stays over hurdles depending on how he does back over hurdles.”

Keeper Hill is being lined up for a return to the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Keeper Hill could bid to get his career back on track by attempting to go one better than 12 months ago in the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The nine-year-old was last of five in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Greatrex said: “I think the plan is to head back to the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, though come January he will also qualify for veterans’ races as he turns 10.

“He hated the ground at Aintree, but he still picked up a bit more prize-money for his owners.”