Poetic Flare lights up Leopardstown

Poetic Flare opened his Pattern-race account in comfortable fashion in the Group Three Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown just a week after contesting the Dewhurst Stakes.

The Jim Bolger-trained colt showed no ill effects from his journey to Newmarket, where he finished down the field on his first start since he made a winning debut at Naas in March.

Poetic Flare (3-1) was always prominent before Kevin Manning kicked for home over two furlongs out and he strode away to score by two and a half lengths from Zaffy’s Pride.

Manning said: “He ran well in the Dewhurst and was only beaten eight lengths. He would have come on plenty from the run and it was a good training performance to turn around a week later.

“He stays well, but he has plenty of pace. I felt if I could get a length or two off the bend it might be just good enough. He has a lovely attitude and is a nice horse going forward.”

Manning’s wife, Una, daughter of the trainer, said: “He’s been growing all year, so that’s why he hadn’t run until the Dewhurst.

“It’s a Group One and we had to give it a try and we were happy with his run. He took all the travelling very well.

“He’ll be aimed at the Guineas.”

Surrounding landed a belated first success of the year in the Listed Knockaire Stakes.

Michael Halford’s seven-year-old had been highly-tried at Meydan during the winter and also back home when she returned to action in July following a break.

Always travelling kindly for Ronan Whelan, Surrounding (5-1) led a furlong out and held Laughifuwant by half a length.

“She’s a wonderful mare and she loves it around here. I was a bit concerned about the ground, but she’s getting older and probably able to handle it. She has been such a great servant to us,” said Halford.

“When she gets to the front she thinks she’s won. She parked up a bit when she got to the front, but she travelled super.”

Surrounding will now attempt to win the Listed Cooley Stakes at Dundalk for the third year running.

“We’ll head back to Dundalk for the Cooley with her now. It’s amazing the enthusiasm she still has for it and seven furlongs or a mile is good for her,” said Halford.