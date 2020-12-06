Plans fluid for Vinndication
Kim Bailey is in no rush to formulate the next plan of attack with Vinndication after unseating in the Ladbrokes Trophy.
After filling the runner-up spot behind the top-class Cyrname on his seasonal reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, the seven-year-old was one of the leading fancies for Newbury’s prestigious handicap, but parted company with David Bass before the business end.
Bailey reported earlier this week that Vinndication was found to be lame following the race, but with X-rays having showed no fracture, he was back on the gallops on Friday morning.
“He’s back cantering. I don’t know where we’ll go next, we’ll just see how he progresses from here,” said the trainer.
Vinndication retains an entry in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, for which he is 25-1 with the sponsors.