Palace Pier goes through his paces at Newmarket

Palace Pier took part in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Saturday ahead of an outing in next weekend's QEII at Ascot
By NewsChain Sport
13:21pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Palace Pier stepped up his preparations for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot with a gallop before racing at Newmarket on Saturday.

The John Gosden-trained Kingman colt will put his unbeaten record on the line in the mile prize next weekend, when bidding for a third straight Group One success.

Working over six and a half furlongs under Frankie Dettori, the St James’s Palace Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois hero moved past his lead horse entering the closing stages of the exercise, before finishing about four lengths clear.

Dettori said: “It was routine work over six and a half furlongs.

“It was just good to get him on the grass and I had not ridden him since Deauville.

“He seems in good form and we were not doing anything too crazy as we are only a week away from Ascot.”

