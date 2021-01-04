Options open for Fairyhouse victor Agusta Gold

Mags Mullins has plenty of options for Agusta Gold who gained an overdue success at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

The mare was making her seasonal return in a Grade Three event over two miles and five furlongs, having last been seen over a mile further at Punchestown last February.

The drop in trip mattered little, though, as Agusta Gold battled gamely close home to register a fifth career success to go with 13 other placed efforts.

“She was brilliant, she’s very good and has been very consistent all through her career,” said Mullins.

“We were a little worried it was her first run, but were more worried about Willie’s (Mullins’ Salsaretta, beaten favourite), as you’ve always got to be worried about his haven’t you.

“I think she needed the run yesterday. We were just hoping she put in a clear round and ran a nice race, so it was great.

“She was back down a mile in trip which was against her, but she did it well. She brought herself into it – I was delighted with her.

“The Irish National is an option, I’ll talk to the lads who own her with me and then we’ll plan. She’s come out of the race well.

“There’s the Trial for the National she was second in last season or even the new mares’ race at Cheltenham could be another one. She’s very versatile when it comes to trip.”