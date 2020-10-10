One Ruler supreme for Appleby and Buick in Autumn Stakes

One Ruler resumed his progression with a decisive success in the Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket

After finishing third behind subsequent Royal Lodge scorer New Mandate in a Listed contest at Doncaster last time out, the Charlie Appleby-trained Frankel colt bounced back to winning ways in the Group Three prize.

Racing over a mile for the time, the 5-1 winner showed a smart turn of foot in testing conditions to cross the line a length and three-quarters clear of Van Gogh.

Following the race One Ruler was introduced at 25-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas by William Hill and 20-1 for the Derby with Betfair and Paddy Power.

Winning rider William Buick said: “Charlie was always adamant he would want the mile, but at the end of the day he has got a turn of foot. The combination of stepping up to a mile and running in this ground for the first time was always a bit of a worry, but he saw it out very well.

“I think it was a real good performance as he was last off the bridle and showed a real turn of foot in that ground as well. We know he is better on better ground so it is a lovely performance.

“It was the right race for the horse so you are hoping it goes well, but a lot of the horses have never been on that ground before.

“I think he will get further, but for the moment he is a miler. I think he will get a mile and a quarter.”