Nolan banks on good ground for Latest Exhibition
Paul Nolan hopes quicker ground can help Latest Exhibition in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.
In recent seasons the ground at the Foxrock venue has been generally good, and Nolan believes similar conditions will bring out the best in his Grade One-winning novice hurdler – who was agonisingly denied in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham by Monkfish.
A winner on his chasing debut, Latest Exhibition was then beaten on heavy ground by Pencilfulloflead in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.
“Latest Exhibition will run in the three-mile Grade One at Leopardstown, and hopefully nicer ground will bring out a better horse,” said Wexford trainer Nolan.
“Of course we were disappointed the last day, but we are blaming the ground. I couldn’t be happier with him since.
“We probably ran him a bit too quick the last day after his beginners chase, so maybe that was a factor as well.
“He’s a horse that only does what he has to do. He’s not flashy – but having said that, we are hoping to see a different horse on not as extreme a ground at Christmas.”