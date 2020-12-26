‘Nice Christmas present’ for Mouse Morris as Get My Drift impresses at Leopardstown

Get My Drift got off the mark at the third attempt with a ready success in the ‘Join the tote.ie With A 10 Euro Risk Free Bet’ Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown

Third in his first two races over jumps, the Mouse Morris-trained four-year-old went two places better as he saw off 18 rivals in promising fashion.

Micro Manage, the even-money favourite, made the running to the second-last flight where Hurricane Cliff and Get My Drift looked serious challengers.

Jody McGarvey asked Get My Drift (9-2) for his effort and between the last two hurdles and soon put the race to bed.

Gee Rex made good late headway to claim second place, two and a half lengths behind the winner. Micro Manage was three and three-quarter lengths away in third.

“He’s a nice horse and he jumps well. The better ground was a help to him,” said Morris.

“I was expecting to be second, but we’ll take everything. He ran well on bottomless ground last time.

“We’ll look for a winners of one now. He’ll be better with another year under his belt.

“That’s a nice Christmas present.”

After three placed efforts Wide Receiver opened his account over the smaller obstacles in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle.

El Barra set the early pace, but when he was headed before the third-last it looked a match between Wide Receiver and Decimation, both wearing the colours of Gigginstown House Stud.

Wide Receiver (3-1) proved the stronger and a fine jump at the final flight secured victory for Gordon Elliott’s charge.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the five-year-old went on to score by a length and a half. Snake Oil was eight lengths away in third place.

Wide Receiver was quoted at 40-1 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham with Betfair.

Kennedy said: “He did it well and I think riding him more forward today really suited him.

“He had some nice runs under his belt so it was great to get his head in front.”