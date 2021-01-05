Newcastle and Lingfield to stage all-weather bumper cards
The British Horseracing Authority has announced ‘jumpers bumpers’ cards will be held at Lingfield and Newcastle on Friday.
The move has been made following the abandonment of the jumps cards which were originally scheduled at both venues on the same day.
The afternoon all-weather fixtures will be seven-race cards, with the option of dividing up to eight races if required. Entries will close on Wednesday, with declarations at the 24-hour stage on Thursday.
An inspection at Lingfield on Tuesday led to the decision to call off the National Hunt fixture, with standing water on heavy ground, and it was similar story at Newcastle too.
Clerk of the course James Armstrong tweeted: “Sadly the NH turf fixture due to be run on Fri 8th Jan @NewcastleRaces has been abandoned due to waterlogging & false ground with no significant improvement likely given forecast of further rain & prolonged frost forecast.”