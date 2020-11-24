Neverushacon too strong for Thunder rivals
Neverushacon made a successful return to action in the Ballymore Group Risk Of Thunder Chase at Punchestown
Runner-up to Yanworth in last year’s renewal, Jessica Harrington’s charge subsequently won over the cross-country course in February before finishing down the field behind Easysland at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Making his first competitive appearance since, Neverushacon was the 2-1 favourite under regular partner Paddy Kennedy, and travelled strongly and jumped accurately on his way to an 11-length victory over last year’s third Ballyboker Bridge.
Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “He was deadly and we couldn’t be happier with him – he seems to absolutely love it here.
“We may go back to Cheltenham in December with him if the ground isn’t too heavy
“For whatever reason, he just seems to be a different horse around here.”
The Willie Mullins-trained Colreevy made a smart start to her career over regulation fences with a wide-margin victory in the Ballymore Group Rated Novice Chase.
The point-to-point graduate won the Grade One championship bumper at the Punchestown Festival in the spring of 2019, and went on to ply her trade at a high level over hurdles last term.
However, she could scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles judged on this 15-length success under Paul Townend.
“The trip was ideal, she handled the ground well and she jumped great,” said the champion jockey.
“There was plenty of carnage behind me and I was able to stay out of trouble.
“Her form speaks for itself. She’s a big mare and chasing will be her game.”