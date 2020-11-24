Neverushacon too strong for Thunder rivals

Neverushacon returns to the Punchestown winner's enclosure
Neverushacon returns to the Punchestown winner's enclosure
By NewsChain Sport
13:42pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Neverushacon made a successful return to action in the Ballymore Group Risk Of Thunder Chase at Punchestown

Runner-up to Yanworth in last year’s renewal, Jessica Harrington’s charge subsequently won over the cross-country course in February before finishing down the field behind Easysland at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Making his first competitive appearance since, Neverushacon was the 2-1 favourite under regular partner Paddy Kennedy, and travelled strongly and jumped accurately on his way to an 11-length victory over last year’s third Ballyboker Bridge.

Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “He was deadly and we couldn’t be happier with him – he seems to absolutely love it here.

“We may go back to Cheltenham in December with him if the ground isn’t too heavy

“For whatever reason, he just seems to be a different horse around here.”

The Willie Mullins-trained Colreevy made a smart start to her career over regulation fences with a wide-margin victory in the Ballymore Group Rated Novice Chase.

Colreevy after winning at Punchestown

The point-to-point graduate won the Grade One championship bumper at the Punchestown Festival in the spring of 2019, and went on to ply her trade at a high level over hurdles last term.

However, she could scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles judged on this 15-length success under Paul Townend.

“The trip was ideal, she handled the ground well and she jumped great,” said the champion jockey.

“There was plenty of carnage behind me and I was able to stay out of trouble.

“Her form speaks for itself. She’s a big mare and chasing will be her game.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

Punchestown

PA