National-winning ‘warrior’ One For Arthur retires

Trainer Lucinda Russell paid tribute to “our much loved warrior” as she announced the retirement of 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur

Russell described it as a “huge privilege” to guide One For Arthur through a career which was capped with victory at Aintree during his highly-progressive campaign in 2016/17.

After becoming Scotland’s first winner of the great race for 38 years, under jockey Derek Fox, he was denied the chance to defend his title in 2018 when he had to miss the following season through injury.

He then managed just six more starts – including in sixth behind Tiger Roll in last year’s National – and ran his last race when pulled up in Haydock’s Grand National Trial nine months ago.

A statement on the Kinross trainer’s website lucindarussell.com read: “With mixed emotions, (owners) the Two Golf Widows and Lucinda Russell Racing announce that One For Arthur, the 2017 Randox Health Grand National winner has been retired; we have decided to call time on the racing career of our much loved warrior.

“We are immensely grateful for what Arthur has done for us and the journey that he has taken us on. It was a huge privilege to win the National for Scotland, and the recognition and opportunity that he brought us and Scottish racing was tremendous.”

One For Arthur retires at the age of 11, having won seven of his 25 races under rules.

One For Arthur with Lucinda Russell at her yard in Kinross - (Copyright PA Archive)

The statement added: “While the temptation was always to race him again, we knew that there would be a time when it would be right to call a halt to his racing career.

“We are delighted that he is fit and well and will now retire to an active life – and we wish him a happy and long retirement.”

One of the Golf Widows, Deborah Thomson said: “Arthur has taken us on an incredible journey, one that we will forever be grateful to him for.

“He is a once-in-a-lifetime horse with great presence, and we are so pleased that he can look forward to a relaxing and enjoyable time post-racing.”