Murphy still has faith in Itchy Feet
Olly Murphy still retains full faith in Itchy Feet despite his winless first half of the season.
The seven-year-old provided his trainer with the first Grade One win of his career in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase in February – but not much as gone right since.
He was an early casualty in the Marsh Novices’ Chase – and while there have been flashes of promise in three runs this season, he has yet to win.
He did have a valid excuse when a closing second in a Graduation Chase at Ascot most recently, however.
“He obviously burst a blood vessel at Ascot, and we’ve checked him over,” said Murphy.
“I’m not sure where we are going to go with him, but he’s in good form and is back in work.
“We’ll look for something in a fortnight or three weeks.
“He’s been running remarkably well, considering how he’s been going through his races. He’s well able to jump at home, but he’s been sloppy on the track.
“I’m looking forward to getting him back on track. Ascot was a remarkable run. He finished off ever so well considering he burst a blood vessel – if he can get his act together he’s got a good race in him.”