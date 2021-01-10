Mullins shelves Princess Zoe’s Saudi plan

Tony Mullins has decided against a trip to Saudi Arabia with stable star Princess Zoe

The mare was one of the stories of the last Flat season, beaten on her first run for Mullins off a mark of 64 before progressing to Group One glory in the Prix du Cadran.

She won five of her seven outings and was last seen finishing fourth in the Prix Royal-Oak, just three weeks after the Cadran.

Mullins had mooted going even further overseas next month, but does not feel the ground will be suitable.

“We’ve decided against it. I’d love to go, but we thought the ground wouldn’t be suitable for her,” said Mullins.

“We want to run her with a cut in the ground, and it’s unlikely over there. We’d have loved the money – but we’ll do right by her.

“I’d imagine we’d start in a suitable race at the Curragh if there is one, if not the Vintage Crop at Navan – that’s the plan.

“If it looks like having a crack at the best over a mile and a half is possible we’ll do it – if not we won’t. We believe she’ll be as effective over a mile and a half, and if we’re wrong the Cadran is always there.

“We’d like to prove it’s possible, but if it’s not that’s it. It’s nice to be thinking of these races, anyway.”