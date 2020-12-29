Mullins encouraged despite near misses in Savills

Very little has gone wrong for Willie Mullins to date at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting – but he did have to settle for minor honours in the Savills Chase.

The champion trainer was responsible for the first three as they turned for home – with Kemboy, Melon and Allaho rounding the bend in front.

However, Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard came with a wet sail to pip Kemboy by half a length at the line – with Melon close up in third.

Allaho finished fourth, one place in front of another Mullins runner Tornado Flyer – while completing the quintet from the yard was Easy Game, in seventh.

“I was very happy with everything in the Savills,” said Mullins.

“Kemboy was back to form, and it was a fantastic run. Melon put in a great round of jumping, and it was another fantastic run.

“Allaho was maybe the one that was a little bit disappointing. I think there is a lot more to come from him.

“Paul (Townend) thinks he still hasn’t reached where he was last year.”

Mullins’ other two runners both also left him with hope for the remainder of the season.

He added: “I was delighted where Tornado Flyer finished, because he didn’t jump well enough in the first mile to finish in the first five or six – and he did end up finishing fifth.

“(I hope) we can improve his jumping – he just seems to have lost his confidence for some reason.

“Easy Game was probably not good enough, but he had a little setback since his last run and perhaps needed it.

“I’d imagine we’ll be aim them for the Dublin Racing Festival – that would be the target.”