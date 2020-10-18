Mrs Hyde bounces back to bag Listed prize

Mrs Hyde secured the most notable success of her career in the Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle – forming the middle leg of a treble for rider Nico de Boinville at Kempton.

Having had her colours lowered over hurdles for the first time at Market Rasen on her most recent start, the Brian Ellison-trained seven year-old bounced back with victory in this Listed event.

Moving smartly into contention, Mrs Hyde showed an admirable attitude from the back of the last to defeat Fidelio Vallis by a length and three-quarters.

De Boinville said of the 15-2 shot: “She is very straightforward and very gutsy, and she has run all the way to the line.

“I had a word with Brian Ellison and Brian Hughes (who has ridden her in her last three starts).

“They said she was very tough and to just ride her as you find her and ride for a place – and then you never know what might happen.

“I wasn’t really confident until going to two out.”

The Grade One-winning rider had to sit tight before getting his haul up and running aboard Overpriced Mixer, who attempted to run out at the last before going on to collect the opening Racing TV Juvenile Hurdle by half a length.

Winning trainer Nicky Henderson said of the 7-4 shot: “I don’t know why he did that at the last, because he had been out in front nearly all the way and he was doing everything nicely. Without that, he would have won fairly easily.

“He had been to Henrietta Knight’s to get him going – but he was slick there and he is a natural hurdler, so it is a good start.

“I think he wants to do something like that again [win a similar race] after that little blip. He wants to learn a bit more, before we do anything exciting.”

Sunrise Ruby makes it two from two this season with victory in the racintv.com Novices' Hurdle at Kempton (Alan Crowhurst/PA Images) - (Copyright PA Wire)

Sunrise Ruby completed De Boinville’s three-timer, and a double for Henderson, when backing up her recent Newton Abbot success by five and a half lengths in the racingtv.com Novices’ Hurdle.

Henderson said of the 1-2 favourite: “She should have won over hurdles last season – but she didn’t, and we are reaping the rewards now.

“Life is going to get more difficult now, because she will have a double penalty in novice races, so we may look at handicaps.

“She loves this ground, so we have to crack on whatever – you won’t be seeing her out in the winter.”

Fairway Freddy provided trainer Nick Giffiord with a timely boost – just days after stable star Theo’s Charm suffered a fatal heart attack on the gallops – with a two-and-a-half-length success in the Racing TV Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Remembering Theo’s Charm, Gifford said : “ He was a real favourite – we had him a long time, and he was a big softie really.

“It is a big loss, because he was such a character of a horse. It was very sombre at evening stables, and the next day everyone was down.

“They will all have been screaming this one home, so hopefully we can move on now.”

Fairway Freddy could be in line for a swift return to action, with Gifford considering giving the seven-year-old another outing at Hereford on Wednesday.

He added: “Most have mine have been running well first time out – but he just needed it, so I knew he would come on for the run.

“I just put him in at Hereford because he will love the ground. I know he can back it up, especially on better ground.

“I put him in more in hope than anything, but we will see how he comes out of it.”