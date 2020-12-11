Mister Fisher prevails in Peterborough prize
Mister Fisher claimed top honours in the Fitzdares Club Loves The Peterborough Chase at Cheltenham.
Originally due to be run at Huntingdon last Sunday before that fixture was abandoned due to flooding, the Grade Two contest was swiftly rescheduled to form part of a bumper eight-race card in the Cotswolds.
Mister Fisher was a high-class novice over fences for Nicky Henderson last season – winning at Cheltenham and Doncaster before finishing fourth behind the top-class Irish trio of Samcro, Melon and Faugheen in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Festival.
The six-year-old was pulled up on his reappearance in last month’s Paddy Power Gold Cup, but showed his true colours on his return to Prestbury Park – travelling strongly to lead early in the home straight in the hands of Nico de Boinville.
The heavily supported 5-2 favourite Kalashnikov – a late addition to the race after it was switched to a left-handed track – looked a huge threat after a flying leap at the final fence, but Mister Fisher (9-2) dug deep up the hill to see him off by a length and three-quarters.
Clondaw Castle was best of the rest in third.