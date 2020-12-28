Metier in mix among Tolworth dozen
Metier, impressive winner of his two starts over the smaller obstacles, is among 12 entries for the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown.
Harry Fry’s unbeaten novice has shown himself to be a bright prospect with victories at Newton Abbot and Ascot.
Connections must rate the Mastercraftsman gelding highly to put him in a Grade One at this early stage of his career.
Dan Skelton is three-handed at this stage in Saturday’s Grade One with Faivoir, Third Time Lucki and Wilde About Oscar – another who has won both hurdles starts.
Tom Lacey has put in Adrimel, also unbeaten in his two runs over hurdles – at Sandown and Haydock.
Completing the dozen are Do Your Job, Fifty Ball, Galice Macalo, Grandeur D’Ame, Shakem Up’arry, Smurphy Enki and Tile Tapper.