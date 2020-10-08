Method aiming to bow out for season on a high

All eyes will be on Method as the talented youngster goes on a recovery mission in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Breeding Project Cornwallis Stakes at Headquarters on Friday.

The Martyn Meade-trained colt is on a recovery mission following a luckless run in the Middle Park Stakes, when his saddle slipped – giving Frankie Dettori no chance to ride a race.

Method trailed home last of the eight after being eased down and allowed him to come home in his own time.

He was sent off the 100-30 second-favourite after winning his first two races in impressive fashion.

Happy connections with Method following victory at Newbury - (Copyright PA Wire)

Meade admits dropping down to the minimum trip for the first time is not perfect – but hopes that will be tempered by the stiff track at Newmarket.

“Obviously it’s not ideal coming back to five furlongs – he is a six-furlong horse. Having said that, he does have plenty of speed and I have got to run him somewhere before the end of the season,” said Meade.

“He didn’t take anything out of himself in the Middle Park. He seems in good form and we’re hoping he can show his superiority over a distance that is a little bit shorter than ideal.

“It is a stiff five furlongs at Newmarket and the ground isn’t going to be lightning fast. From what I’ve seen of him working on soft ground at home, I don’t think it will be a huge inconvenience.

“Hopefully he can finish his season on a decent note.”

Clive Cox does not expect First Edition to be inconvenienced by five furlongs - (Copyright PA Wire)

Clive Cox sees going back to five furlongs as a plus for First Edition, after the son of Invincible Spirit found the six a shade too far when fourth to Alkumait in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

“He ran very well when he was fourth in the Mill Reef and is a horse we like a lot,” said Cox.

“The drop back to five furlongs seems to be a positive move, I just hope the ground isn’t too soft for him.”

Cox expects Snazzy Jazzy to relish the rain-softened going in the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

“He’ll love conditions and mainly his performances are very consistent,” said the Lambourn handler.

“He took a little step back on his last run, we’re not quite sure why, but he’s trained well.

“It’s his first run on the track and any rain will be appreciated by him.”

Glorious Journey is expected to be a major player at Newmarket - (Copyright PA Wire)

Godolphin have two contenders in Zakouski and Glorious Journey, trained by Charlie Appleby.

“We have been pleased with Zakouski’s preparation and are happy to drop him back to seven furlongs in testing conditions,” the Newmarket trainer told www.godolphin.com.

“He is a horse with a nice profile and doesn’t have to carry a Group Two penalty for his win earlier in the year. We are looking forward to seeing him back running on British soil ahead of another Dubai campaign.

“Glorious Journey has shown that he is capable of winning at this level and conditions will be there to suit. He came out of his run at Newbury well and his confidence is up on the back of that win. We are hopeful that he can put up another decent performance.”

A fascinating Group Two contest features a German raider, the Dominik Moser-trained Namos, fresh from his victory in a Group Three at Baden-Baden a month ago.

Roger Varian supplies the only two three-year-olds in the line-up.

Daahyeh makes her long-awaited return to action at Newmarket - (Copyright PA Archive)

Daahyeh makes a belated seasonal debut after being off the track since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita 11 months ago.

Khaloosy turns up after being withdrawn from the Guisborough Stakes at Redcar last weekend due to issues surrounding contaminated feed.

Joseph O’Brien is looking to pick up some more black type for Thinking Of You in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes.

The American Pharoah filly was third in the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh at this level after making a winning debut in a Limerick maiden.

“We’re hoping for some black type,” said O’Brien.

“She ran a very good race at the Curragh last time in what was a messy enough race. I’m quite hopeful of a good run from her.”

Opposition includes the Varian-trained Nazuna, who was second to Isabella Giles in the Rockfel Stakes, and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Saffron Beach. The New Bay filly made a big impression when making a winning debut over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Magic Lily returns from a 115-day break in the Darley Pride Stakes since Royal Ascot.

She was also busy at Meydan during the winter where she lifted the Group Two Balanchine and was second to stablemate Barney Roy in the Group One Jebel Hatta.

Appleby has slight concerns about the ground, but reports the five-year-old to be in good shape.

“Magic Lily was on the go for a while during the first half of the year and we gave her a nice break over the summer,” he said.

“This looked like a nice opportunity for her, particularly as she won’t have to carry a penalty for her victories in Dubai. There is a question mark about how she will handle the ground but she goes into this race fresh and well.”