Mercury Stakes to be run in memory of Pat Smullen
Pat Smullen will be remembered at Dundalk on October 16, with the feature Mercury Stakes run in his honour.
The nine-times champion and multiple Classic winner was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2018 and died last month at the age of 43.
While Smullen accomplished an impressive amount in the saddle, he also undertook some notable charity work following his retirement in May 2019 on medical advice.
Smullen raised €2.5million for Cancer Trials Ireland, with a legends charity race at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend drawing support from the likes of Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Kieren Fallon and others.
Malih Al Basti was a long-standing friend of Smullen and hopes the Group Three Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Pat Smullen Mercury Stakes will prove a fitting memorial.
He said: “Pat was a terrific horseman and a great friend.
“I hope this race will provide all those who knew him or admired his achievements from afar with an opportunity to reflect on a true racing legend.”
The track’s chief executive Jim Martin added: “We are delighted that Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai has chosen to honour Pat with a race at Dundalk, where he rode his first winner, Vicosa, for trainer Tom Lacy in June 1993 and his last aboard Anthony McCann’s Togoville in March 2018.
“We have enjoyed some great moments with Pat in between and look forward to celebrating his outstanding career with this prestigious event later this month.”