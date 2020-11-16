Megan Nicholls posts landmark win at Wolverhampton
Megan Nicholls was “delighted” to ride out her claim with victory aboard Kryptos at Wolverhampton on Monday.
Nicholls, the daughter of 11-times champion National Hunt trainer Paul, steered the John Berry-trained 14-1 shot to a three-quarter-length success in the Betway Handicap, beating her partner Kevin Stott into second in the process.
She told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m delighted as that’s my claim gone – that was the goal for this year. Obviously it’s turned out to be a strange one, it was a bit stop-start, but the last couple of weeks I’ve been on a little bit of a roll.
“John has been good to me the last couple of years, so it’s nice to do it on one of his horses as well.
“It’s great to get it done and fingers crossed we can continue now we’re on the proper stage of it – it’s going to get hard from now on.”