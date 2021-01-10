Make Good ruled out for season
Make Good an impressive winner of a Grade Two event at Cheltenham last month, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Trainer John McConnell had been aiming the five-year-old at the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle back at Prestbury Park after he won a trial for that race.
In Make Good’s absence, his main hope for the three-miler in March is Streets Of Doyen, who has won his last four – including a five-length verdict over subsequent Grade One hero Flooring Porter in October.
“Unfortunately Make Good has a leg and will be out for at least six months,” said McConnell.
“It’s very frustrating, because he was the soundest horse in the yard and took his races really well.
“I think it must have happened at Cheltenham. We gave him a quiet week after coming home, and it seemed to have settled down, but it then flared up again.
“We were aiming him at the Albert Bartlett, and Streets Of Doyen is now our big hope for that race.
“He wants good ground and will probably go straight to Cheltenham. He’s progressed really well, and I think there is more to come from him.”