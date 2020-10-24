Mac Swiney swoops for Vertem Futurity Trophy glory

Kevin Manning riding Mac Swiney in the Vertem Futurity Trophy
Kevin Manning riding Mac Swiney in the Vertem Futurity Trophy - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:16pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
Mac Swiney was a tenacious winner of the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

Jim Bolger’s challenger, a Group Two winner on soft ground at the Curragh in August, had since managed only eighth of 10 on a quicker surface over the same course and distance in the National Stakes.

But he again revelled in testing conditions as the rain set in on Town Moor, with the 12-1 shot challenging last under Kevin Manning to overhaul eventual third Baradar and hold off 6-4 favourite One Ruler in the final furlong, scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Paddy Power and Betfair responded by halving Mac Swiney’s odds for next year’s Derby to 20-1 from 40-1.

