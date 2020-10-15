Lustown Baba cruises to Curragh Listed victory

Lustown Baba handled the step up to Listed company with aplomb when cruising to victory in the TRM Waterford Testimonial Stakes at the Curragh

Willie McCreery’s three-year-old filly had won a handicap at the track from a mark of 84 only on Sunday.

Raised 16lb in the ratings for that success, she looks set for another hefty hike – given the manner of her latest victory.

Settled off the pace by Leigh Roche, she steadily picked them off before joining Denis Hogan’s star and winner of the race last year, Make A Challenge.

Roche then needed to give the filly only a shake of the reins to leave Make A Challenge swiftly behind, winning by two and a quarter lengths.

Lustown Baba (5-2) well and truly falls into the category of ‘when a filly starts to improve you never know when they are going to stop’.

“That ground was holding today, but Leigh said she loved it,” said McCreery.

“I thought she was a bit too far back – but Declan (McDonogh who rode another McCreery, runner Downforce, who finished third) said they went very hard early on, so it probably suited her.

“I thought she did it well there – she loved that ground and is an improving filly. She’s an exciting filly for next year.

“It was tacky today, (and) Leigh was out the back, but there is no muck on him.”

McCreery has taken a patient approach with Lustown Baba so far, and will continue to do so.

He added: “The (Back Road, owners) syndicate were patient with us last year and have been patient this year, because they were looking for races during the summer but I said ‘lads we can’t run this one on quick ground yet as she’s a big filly and needs more time’.

“Their patience has paid off. I’m delighted for Finn Sheedy, who bred her, as I think that’s the first black-type in the family.

“That’s it for the year – she’s had two quick runs. I thought she was far relaxed today, and what more could we ask of her?

“We’ll have plenty of time next year for her. She’s a fine, big filly.”