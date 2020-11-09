Lostintranslation primed for Betfair Chase defence

Connections of Lostintranslation expect him to be firing on all cylinders as he tries to defend his Betfair Chase crown on his seasonal return at Haydock.

The eight-year-old will have his first start since finishing third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup as he bids to give trainer Colin Tizzard a fifth victory in the Grade One prize on November 21.

Lostintranslation had the benefit of a prep run before his Betfair Chase win last year, but the Tizzard team are confident he can still achieve the same result without a warm-up spin.

Joe Tizzard, son and assistant, said: “Lostintranslation is exactly where we want him to be. He has had little away day and a racecourse gallop, and we are happy going there first time out.

“Because he could run in an intermediate chase last year at Carlisle, we thought that was the perfect stepping stone for him.

“This year we knew all the way through the Betfair would be his first run, so we have him fit enough to go there and do himself justice at Haydock, because it is a big pot.

“We know he operates well around there, so it was always going to be the obvious starting point for him.”

Robbie Power is looking forward to getting back on board Lostintranslation (Anthony Devlin/PA Images) (PA Archive)

Tizzard reports jockey Robbie Power to be equally as happy with Lostintranslation going into his first assignment of the season, having partnered him in both his racecourse gallop and a recent schooling session.

He added: “Robbie Power rode him in his gallop, and he schooled him last Wednesday and he will probably school him again tomorrow morning.

“Robbie can’t stop smiling when he gets off him, so that tells you plenty. He is very excited and he can’t wait to get back on board him.

“He is really pleased with where he is, and he is ticking all the right boxes.”

He will be much better for another year on his back, and if he runs like that again he will not be too far away

With Lostintranslation finding only Al Boum Photo and Santini too strong in last season’s Gold Cup, Tizzard believes a repeat of that display can see him mount another serious challenge in March.

Tizzard added: “He travelled well in the Gold Cup last year and jumped the last upsides them, before just getting beat.

“He will be much better for another year on his back, and if he runs like that again he will not be too far away.”