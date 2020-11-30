Littmoden announces move to France

Newmarket trainer Nick Littmoden has announced he will relocate to France in the spring.

Littmoden, who has held a licence since 1994 except for a couple of years when he took a break, is moving to Vichy.

He made the decision public after saddling Captain Speaking to victory in a handicap chase at Fakenham on Monday.

“We’re going to France in early spring. We’ll probably be there for March we hope,” he told Sky Sports Racing

“We decided only a few weeks ago. We live in Norfolk but we put that on the market and sold it in September, and we’ve been chewing over options since.

“Given the number of horses and the type I have and for reasons of the family as well, we’ve all come to the conclusion we decided it would be the right move for us.”

Dual-purpose trainer Littmoden had the majority of his highest-profile wins on the Flat – including with the prolific and durable sprinter Smokin Beau.

“I’ve really enjoyed it all the way,” he said.

“We were predominantly Flat to start with – I took a couple of years out and moved up here, and we really love Norfolk.

“We’ve had a fantastic time up here, and then I went back to it three years ago on a small scale – renting 18 boxes in Newmarket, which has by and large been full. We’re 50-50 nowadays, and we do enjoy the jumpers.

“The yard in Vichy in mid France is well equipped with an equine swimming pool and a lovely horse-walker gallop and 30 acres. We’re really looking forward to it.

“Prize money is a major part in wanting to go.”

Littmoden has trained more than 600 winners.