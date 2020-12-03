Lisnagar Oscar to miss Ascot after overreach injury

Lisnagar Oscar will miss this month’s Long Walk Hurdle after suffering a “nasty overreach” injury at Newbury.

Trainer Rebecca Curtis has scratched her Stayers’ Hurdle winner from the Grade One Ascot engagement on December 19 so that he can also have a wind operation in the hope he has recovered in time to head for the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January.

The seven-year-old faded into seventh behind rising star Thyme Hill in Newbury’s Long Distance Hurdle last week.

Curtis said: “He struck into himself in the Newbury race, and also (jockey) Sean (Bowen) felt he made a bit of a noise, so we’re going to get his wind touched up.

“He travelled into the race really well until two out. I thought afterwards something must be up.

“He gave himself quite a nasty overreach and was very lucky – because he just missed his tendon.”

Curtis is nonetheless optimistic that Lisnagar Oscar will be ready again in time for the Cleeve, in which he outran odds of 50-1 to be third this year – before returning to Cheltenham for his finest hour when he struck at the same rewarding price on his next start.

Reflecting on the Newbury mishap, the Pembrokeshire trainer added: “He made a noise (breathing) – whether that was just because of the overreach I don’t know, but we’re going to get it done anyway.

“He won’t need much time off, but obviously the Long Walk would be too soon.

“I’m just going to get him right for the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham at the end of January, I think.”