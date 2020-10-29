Lismullen Hurdle option for Ronald Pump
Stayers’ Hurdle second Ronald Pump may make his seasonal reappearance at Navan next week.
The seven-year-old was last seen at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing two lengths behind Lisnagar Oscar in the three-mile Grade One showpiece.
The Lismullen Hurdle, a Grade Two event run over two miles and four furlongs on November 8, is the likely scene of his return.
“He’s not far away from a run now, hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” said trainer Matthew Smith.
“We’ll probably give him an entry in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.”
Smith confirmed Ronald Pump will not be back jumping fences this season, despite having a successful spell novice-chasing last winter, and will instead aim once again for the Stayers’ title.
“That’ll be the plan (the Stayers’ Hurdle), all being well,” he said.
“We’ve decided we’re going to stick to hurdles with him for the time being – obviously he ran a cracker there (Cheltenham) last year, so we’ll stay over hurdles for the minute.
“He’s looking good, in good form so we’ll enter him for (the Lismullen) and if we’re happy we’ll go there. If not we’ll wait for another, but I’d say he’ll be ready for that.”