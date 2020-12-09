Leger winner Galileo Chrome retired to stand as National Hunt stallion

Galileo Chrome has been retired
By NewsChain Sport
17:09pm, Wed 09 Dec 2020
Joseph O’Brien’s St Leger winner Galileo Chrome has been retired to stand as a National Hunt stallion at Starfield Stud.

The colt went through his three-year-old season unbeaten in four outings, progressing with each race.

The son of Australia was ridden by Tom Marquand at Doncaster, after regular rider Shane Crosse tested positive for Covid-19 before making the journey.

O’Brien said: “Australia was one of the best I rode and Galileo Chrome is easily one of the best I’ve trained.

“Unbeaten this year culminating in the St Leger, I think he could have been the leading middle-distance horse in Europe next year.

“However, fortunately for breeders, he retires to stud and offers an opportunity to use a top-class racehorse. He’s a beautiful looking individual with all the qualities I look for. I could not recommend him enough and look forward to training his offspring.”

Michael Orlandi, who manages the Compas Stallions who stand at his Starfield Stud in Mullingar, County Westmeath, said: “A tall, scopey, athletic individual with a fantastic walk, Galileo Chrome was one of the best three-year-olds in training this year.

“A great physical, with a star-studded pedigree, he is everything that National Hunt breeders look for in a stallion.”

