Leger winner Galileo Chrome retired to stand as National Hunt stallion
Joseph O’Brien’s St Leger winner Galileo Chrome has been retired to stand as a National Hunt stallion at Starfield Stud.
The colt went through his three-year-old season unbeaten in four outings, progressing with each race.
The son of Australia was ridden by Tom Marquand at Doncaster, after regular rider Shane Crosse tested positive for Covid-19 before making the journey.
O’Brien said: “Australia was one of the best I rode and Galileo Chrome is easily one of the best I’ve trained.
“Unbeaten this year culminating in the St Leger, I think he could have been the leading middle-distance horse in Europe next year.
“However, fortunately for breeders, he retires to stud and offers an opportunity to use a top-class racehorse. He’s a beautiful looking individual with all the qualities I look for. I could not recommend him enough and look forward to training his offspring.”
Michael Orlandi, who manages the Compas Stallions who stand at his Starfield Stud in Mullingar, County Westmeath, said: “A tall, scopey, athletic individual with a fantastic walk, Galileo Chrome was one of the best three-year-olds in training this year.
“A great physical, with a star-studded pedigree, he is everything that National Hunt breeders look for in a stallion.”