La Bague Au Roi may head to Ladbrokes Trophy

Warren Greatrex is keen to let La Bague Au Roi take her chance in this month’s Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury, provided the ground is suitable.

The Lambourn trainer believes the prestigious three-and-a-quarter-mile prize on November 28 is the ideal test for his dual Grade One winner, who is unbeaten in three starts at the Berkshire track.

La Bague Au Roi finished fifth on her first outing since undergoing wind surgery in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby last month, after which she was dropped 2lb.

Greatrex said: “The ground is key to her. If it comes up like it was at the track on Thursday or is good to soft we would definitely have a go – if it doesn’t we will have to think again.

“I was chuffed to bits with her run at Wetherby. She just didn’t travel as well as she can do on better ground, but I thought she ran a respectable race.

“She is three from three (at Newbury) – and she will stay the trip.”

He has now had two experiences over fences, and the thing that has pleased me most is his jumping

La Bague Au Roi could be joined at Newbury by Stayers’ Hurdle fourth Emitom, with Greatrex considering the Grade Two Ladbrokes John Francome Novices’ Chase.

Having been denied a winning debut over fences by Hurricane Harvey at Uttoxeter, the seven-year-old disappointed on his most recent start at Ffos Las.

Greatrex said: “We’ve freshened Emitom up since Ffos Las and we might look at the John Francome at Newbury, but there are a couple of other options around that time.

“He ran flat at Ffos Las, but it was only two weeks after Uttoxeter. He has now had two experiences over fences, and the thing that has pleased me most is his jumping. There is a lot more to come from him.”

Keeper Hill, right, will return to Haydock for a tilt at the Betfair Chase (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Finishing one place ahead of La Bague Au Roi at Wetherby was stablemate Keeper Hill, who will head to the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday week.

Greatrex said: “Keeper Hill will go to the Betfair Chase. We know on ratings he is not going to be winning it, but he loves small fields and won a graduation race on the card last year.

“He ran a blinder at Wetherby, and I thought he would get tired in that ground because he would appreciate it a bit better.

“He has come out of Wetherby well, and we know flat tracks suit him well.”