Kyprios predicted to relish Zetland test

Kyprios is expected to be suited by the step up in trip in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday

Owned in a partnership by Moyglare Stud, John Magnier and Michael Tabor, the Galileo colt is out of the prolific mare Polished Gem.

She has already produced the likes of Free Eagle, Custom Cut and Sapphire, while Search For A Song, who won her second Irish Leger recently, is a full-sister to Kyprios.

Having won on his debut over a mile at Galway, Aidan O’Brien has no stamina doubts over a mile and a quarter.

“He seems to have come out of his first race well, he was very green the first day and we’ve been happy with him since,” said O’Brien.

“We always thought he would get much further than a mile, so the step up in trip shouldn’t worry him.

“We have another colt in the yard in which Moyglare are involved (Yankee Stadium), just those two.”

Recovery Run strides out well to win at Sandown to beat Lone Eagle - (Copyright PA Wire)

Ralph Beckett’s Fabilis and Martyn Meade’s Lone Eagle arrive with similar credentials having won their last two, while Andrew Balding’s Recovery Run has yet to finish out of the first two in five starts.

“It’s a big step up in class from a handicap to a Group Three, but I think the extra couple of furlongs will help him and obviously he’s proven on slow ground, so that’s a help,” said Balding.

There will be plenty of attention on Sir Michael Stoute’s Highest Ground in the Darley Stakes.

Mentioned in some quarters earlier in the season as a Derby horse, especially after he won on his reappearance at Haydock, Stoute took the patient route and went for the Dante at York, which was run after the Classic this term.

He was worn down close home by Mark Johnston’s Thunderous and has been given plenty of time – 93 days – to get over those exertions.

Alan Cooper, racing manager for Highest Ground’s owners the Niarchos family, said: “He’s been off since the Dante. There’s been no major issue, he just needed a bit of time.

“He’s in fine fettle. It looks a very competitive race, so hopefully he’ll run well.

“I would imagine this will be his final run of the year, but we haven’t really discussed it. We’ll see how he performs this weekend and make a plan afterwards.”

Saeed bin Suroor’s Dream Castle, the Roger Teal-trained Kenzai Warrior and John Gosden’s Darain are among the 13 runners.

Cadillac beat Van Gogh (right)in the Champions Juvenile Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown - (Copyright PA Wire)

The other Group Three on the card is the Emirates Autumn Stakes in which O’Brien runs Van Gogh, an American Pharoah colt who broke his maiden at the fifth time of asking recently, but had finished second in a Group Two on Irish Champions Weekend.

“We think he should benefit from getting his head in front, he’s a horse that is maturing and improving every month,” said O’Brien.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him run again.”

Dhahabi (right) is one of two for Godolphin - (Copyright PA Wire)

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby runs two – William Buick’s mount One Ruler and the James Doyle-ridden Dhahbi, a half-brother to Golden Horn who cost 3.1 million guineas.

“One Ruler put up a solid performance at Doncaster, when he was slightly unlucky, and we feel that the step up to a mile will see further improvement,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“Dhahabi also ran to a nice level at Newbury and has been crying out for a step up in distance. We are hoping that both colts can be very competitive at this level.”