Kameko pleases connections ahead of Mile mission

Classic hero Kameko delighted connections as he enjoyed a solo spin on the turf course at Keeneland ahead of his FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile assignment.

The 2000 Guineas winner endured a luckless run during the summer, but bounced back to form with victory in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket at the end of September and will be bidding to bow out in a blaze of glory in Saturday’s Grade One contest.

Regular rider Oisin Murphy was on board on Thursday morning as the son of Kitten’s Joy worked on his own, with the rider allowing him to open up coming round the bend and down the stretch in what was an eyecatching effort.

Murphy said: “He gets a bit lazy on his own, looking at everything, but he did enough. He had a little blow, nothing more than normal. He’s very fit and ready to go – all the hard work is done now.”

David Redvers, racing manager to owner Qatar Racing was also trackside to watch Kameko’s gallop.

He added: “(I’m) absolutely delighted, he had a proper blow there, and more importantly Oisin is absolutely delighted. His skin looks great, he’s moving really well and loving that quicker surface, so it’s all to play for now.

“It’s beautiful ground, absolutely beautiful.”

Kameko claimed Classic glory at Newmarket back in June - (Copyright PA Wire)

Redvers will welcome Kameko to Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire following his American run, with the colt due to start his stallion career in the new year.

“He will be coming straight to Tweenhills from the airport when he lands, so he’ll be coming to do the job he’s earned,” Redvers added.

Kameko was one of a number of European raiders in action, with Aidan O’Brien’s sizeable team – which includes the likes of Magical, Mogul and Battleground – all stretching their legs.

The Ballydoyle horses worked in two groups, with Battleground in the smaller batch, as O’Brien’s squad walked round the track anti-clockwise for a circuit before turning and cantering back the right way to acquaint themselves.

Frankie Dettori was also on course to pair up with New Mandate, whom he rides in Friday’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile also featuring fellow Ralph Beckett inmate Devilwala and Battleground.

Beckett was on hand to watch his duo enjoy a decent blowout ahead of their big-race date.