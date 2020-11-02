Joshua Moore all set to partner Goshen for first time

Joshua Moore is relishing the opportunity to partner Goshen for the first time in the Unibet Elite Hurdle at Wincanton

Trained by the jockey’s father Gary, the Authorized gelding is set to make his first appearance over obstacles since his heart-breaking final-flight exit when seemingly set to run out a wide-margin winner of the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Goshen has run twice on the Flat since returning from a break, finishing a disappointing last of six on his comeback at Haydock before faring a little better in third behind Natural History at Goodwood last month.

Jamie Moore has been on board for each of his four previous outings over hurdles – but as he is currently sidelined by injury, his younger brother Joshua will take over in the saddle for Saturday’s Grade Two feature.

“He seems to have come good in himself again, having had the two runs on the Flat,” said Goshen’s new jockey.

“Any rain will be welcome, because the ground at Wincanton has been quite lively this season – hopefully they’ll get some of the rain that has been about, so they get a bit of nice ground.

“I’ve ridden him at home over the last couple of seasons and schooled him at home – and I’m very happy with him.

“In the Triumph Hurdle he jumped brilliantly the whole way round bar the last, where he had a good look at it. His jumping is something that doesn’t worry me.”

Goshen is one of nine entries for the Elite Hurdle, with the Paul Nicholls-trained pair of Diego Du Charmil and Solo, Alan King’s Sceau Royal and Colin Tizzard’s Master Debonair among his potential rivals.

The other Grade Two on the card is the ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase, which has attracted five high-class contenders.

If The Cap Fits is on course for his second chase start at Wincanton - (Copyright PA Wire)

Harry Fry’s If The Cap Fits and Tizzard’s Fiddlerontheroof could renew rivalry, after finishing first and second respectively on their chasing debuts at Ffos Las last month.

Ga Law (Jamie Snowden), Grand Sancy (Nicholls) and Hurricane Harvey (Fergal O’Brien) are the other hopefuls.

The Nicholls-trained Present Man is set to bid for a third win in the Badger Beers Silver Trophy. He is one of 23 entries for a £48,000 contest his trainer has already won 10 times.