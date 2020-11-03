Joseph O’Brien bags second Melbourne Cup with Twilight Payment

Twilight Payment won the Melbourne Cup
By NewsChain Sport
4:19am, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Joseph O’Brien sent out his second winner of the Lexus Melbourne Cup as Twilight Payment triumphed in the Group One contest at Flemington.

O’Brien claimed the two-mile event with Rekindling in 2017 and he again was on the mark as Jye McNeil’s mount fended off Tiger Moth, trained by O’Brien’s father Aidan, to take the prize.

Charlie Fellowes’ British raider Prince Of Arran, placed in the last two Melbourne Cups, again finished with a flourish to take third.

