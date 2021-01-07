Jeremy Scott outlines possible plans for Dashel Drasher
Jeremy Scott is mulling over the options in the next few weeks for Dashel Drasher following his victory at Ascot last month.
The eight-year-old beat Itchy Feet and Caribean Boy when outsider of three in a graduation chase, for which he has been put up 9lb.
Scott is considering the bet365 Handicap Chase back at Ascot on January 23 and the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster a week later, as well as the Denman Chase at Newbury on February 13.
“He’s grand. We’re just slightly stuck for options where to run,” said the Somerset trainer.
“There isn’t too much obvious. There’s a handicap back at Ascot over the same trip or we could run in the Denman. You wouldn’t have many runners in that.
“He’s in a funny position. He’s been put up 9lb. You wouldn’t on the face of it say he was well-handicapped. He hasn’t run in a handicap, so we’re in a slightly difficult position at the minute.
“The Sky Bet would certainly be an option. You’d be upping him up to three miles, which on a flat track you’d hope he’d get.
“We had to put the entry in as there are only three or four options between now and the beginning of February. It’s just a case of keeping the options open.”