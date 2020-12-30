Jefferson keeps patient approach with Waiting
Trainer Ruth Jefferson is no hurry to make plans for Waiting Patiently after his excellent run in defeat in the King George VI Chase at Kempton.
The North Yorkshire trainer reports the early signs are that her injury-plagued stable star has come out of the race well.
He was ridden out for the first time on Tuesday since the Boxing Day showpiece which saw him stay on strongly to take second behind Frodon.
Jefferson said: “Cheltenham entries are next week, so I’ll see if his owner wants to put him in anything.
“We’ll see how he is and take it from there.
“I’m not sure he has a best trip. He nearly won a Tingle Creek, he’s won an Ascot Chase and nearly won a King George.
“I’m not worried about trip. As long as he stays sound, we can pick and choose his races.”